Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Get Wolverine World Wide Inc. alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE WWW) traded up 0.07% on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 289,901 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.78 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pivotal Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/wolverine-world-wide-inc-www-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-pivotal-research.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 8,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.