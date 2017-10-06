WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRWSY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (NASDAQ:MRWSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRWSY. HSBC Holdings plc raised WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (NASDAQ:MRWSY) traded down 0.78% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

