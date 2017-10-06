WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) PT Raised to GBX 250

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.79) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.98) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228.18 ($3.03).

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 231.50 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.39 billion. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 210.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 254.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

