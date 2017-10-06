WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut WisdomTree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a sell rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 818,211 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 3.15. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Lavine sold 19,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $197,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 25,214.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346,857 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $530,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,709,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,661 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,718,000 after acquiring an additional 553,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,928,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

