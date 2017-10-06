Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, share price of Windstream declined 48.4% as against the industry's 4.1% gain. Wireless competition has resulted in a reduction in the company’s access lines. Windstream also remains under pressure with losses in the wholesale business, technological changes and its related expenses, highly leveraged balance sheet, diminishing access lines and stringent regulatory measures. However, we appreciate Windstream’s focus on improving sales and cutting costs which should rake in profits and check churn. Windstream’s cloud-to-cloud disaster recovery management solutions replicate mission-critical virtual servers and data. Launch of Kinetic TV services and merger with EarthLink Holdings also bode well. Expansion of its metro fibre network business in the newer areas and aim to extend the deployment of G.fast technologies over traditional copper telephone wires bode well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WIN. BidaskClub raised Windstream Holdings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $2.40 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS AG reissued a sell rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Windstream Holdings from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE WIN) traded down 6.25% during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 3,332,480 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $372.11 million. Windstream Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Windstream Holdings will post ($2.06) EPS for the current year.

Windstream Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $90.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan L. Wells purchased 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,739.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony W. Thomas purchased 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 637,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,901.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,381 shares of company stock worth $196,901 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIN. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Windstream Holdings by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Windstream Holdings by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Windstream Holdings by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Windstream Holdings by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Windstream Holdings by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period.

Windstream Holdings Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services.

