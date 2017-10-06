Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC decreased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) opened at 10.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The firm’s market capitalization is $651.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included 73 vessels consisting primarily of Newcastlemax and Capesize, as well as Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with a carrying capacity between 52,055 and 209,537 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

