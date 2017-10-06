William Wheaton Sells 10,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $498,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ AKAM) opened at 50.78 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,849,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,202,110 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,251 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,212,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,001,000 after acquiring an additional 981,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,156,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,908,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,080,000 after acquiring an additional 867,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

