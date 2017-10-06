Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.17.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) opened at 183.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.91 and a 12 month high of $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). Whirlpool Corporation had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $2.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Whirlpool Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 7,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

