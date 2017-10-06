Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes $608,000 Position in TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TransCanada Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransCanada Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransCanada Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransCanada Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE TRP) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 306,706 shares. TransCanada Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from TransCanada Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TransCanada Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.56%.

TransCanada Corporation Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

