Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,642 Shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (FII)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors accounts for approximately 1.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Federated Investors worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,930,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 386,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $140,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,401,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 118,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Federated Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.51 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Investors, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

