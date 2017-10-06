WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Wesco is one of the major distributors of electrical products in the U.S. Year to date, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to. The company’s second-quarter 2017 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same by a slight margin. WESCO continues with its focus on supply chain process enhancements and cost reduction and supplier consolidations that are helping customers. The company has a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, and a sizable global footprint, which will help drive growth, going forward. However, foreign exchange risk, supplier concentration, a significant debt load and limited liquidity remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.29.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) opened at 59.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $206,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in WESCO International by 32.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

