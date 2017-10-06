Wesco Aircraft Holdings’ (WAIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

WAIR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wesco Aircraft Holdings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) opened at 9.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Wesco Aircraft Holdings has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock’s market cap is $965.92 million.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Wesco Aircraft Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Weller purchased 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Renehan purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $39,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,820.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,068,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,130 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 18.0% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 9,649,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after buying an additional 1,474,630 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 42.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 78,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after buying an additional 214,402 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 26.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

