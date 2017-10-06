Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington Steele LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & by 2.1% in the first quarter. Huntington Steele LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & by 0.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & by 4.4% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 247,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Wells Fargo & by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on Wells Fargo & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE WFC) opened at 55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/wells-fargo-company-wfc-shares-bought-by-eagle-global-advisors-llc.html.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.