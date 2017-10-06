Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut OUTFRONT Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised OUTFRONT Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised OUTFRONT Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OUTFRONT Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE OUT) traded down 2.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,936 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 435.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 47.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

