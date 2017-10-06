Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.29 Million Holdings in InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of InfraREIT worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 157,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 74,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 35.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 634,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of InfraREIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance & Annuity A. Teachers sold 65,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,451,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance & Annuity A. Teachers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,526,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,364,190.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,277,929 shares of company stock valued at $27,774,665. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR) opened at 22.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. InfraREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $972.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 28.31%. Equities analysts expect that InfraREIT, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. InfraREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

HIFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfraREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InfraREIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of InfraREIT in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. It leases its T&D assets to Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo, the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas around Brady, Northeast Texas in and around Celeste and South Texas near McAllen.

