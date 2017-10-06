Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Genesis Energy, L.P. worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 188.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy L.P. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 27,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.74 per share, with a total value of $727,221.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,275.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 7,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $212,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) opened at 26.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.20. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $406.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/wells-fargo-company-mn-cuts-position-in-genesis-energy-l-p-gel.html.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.