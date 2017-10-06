Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Weingarten Realty Investors to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $571.15 million $367.56 million 21.79 Weingarten Realty Investors Competitors $727.99 million $483.06 million 28.89

Weingarten Realty Investors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 1 2 1 0 2.00 Weingarten Realty Investors Competitors 128 978 1108 22 2.46

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors’ rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 104.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 143.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 33.57% 11.03% 4.36% Weingarten Realty Investors Competitors 21.35% 5.12% 2.89%

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors rivals beat Weingarten Realty Investors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 220 centers, primarily neighborhood and community shopping centers, which were located in 18 states spanning the country from coast to coast with approximately 44.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its centers are located principally in the South, West Coast and Southeast Coast of the United States with concentrations in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. It also owned interests in 28 parcels of land that totaled approximately 19.8 million square feet, as of December 31, 2016.

