Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GrubHub (GRUB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2017 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

10/4/2017 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GrubHub Inc. is an online and mobile food ordering company. The Company’s platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order and re-order for convenience. It operates within the United States and the United Kingdom. GrubHub Inc. is based in United States. “

10/4/2017 – GrubHub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – GrubHub had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

9/25/2017 – GrubHub is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – GrubHub had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pacific Crest. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2017 – GrubHub had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

9/13/2017 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2017 – GrubHub is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2017 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They wrote, “healthy” 39x P/E multiple, Bieber commented in his downgrade note. The stock’s multiple is also assuming the company will report future results near the high end of management’s own estimates and doesn’t assume a discount for management conservatism or execution risk.Specifically, when Grubhub offers its 2018 EBITDA outlook in January it will likely be conservative and at the low end of the analyst’s accretion range for four reasons:The ongoing migration of the Eat24 platform implies a delay of accretion until late 2018 if not 2019.The pace of delivery mix shift creates some uncertainty regarding EBITDA.The company could choose to invest some of the accretions in marketing to drive higher growth.Management does have a history of being conservative when offering annual guidance.”While we are positive on Grubhub’s leadership position in a market that remains early in the online share shift, we are lowering our rating to Neutral as we believe shares embed an optimistic scenario on the magnitude of accretion from recent acquisitions,”

9/6/2017 – GrubHub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

9/5/2017 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2017 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2017 – GrubHub had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $54.93 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

8/10/2017 – GrubHub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2017 – GrubHub had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – GrubHub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

8/8/2017 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GrubHub Inc. is an online and mobile food ordering company. The Company’s platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order and re-order for convenience. It operates within the United States and the United Kingdom. GrubHub Inc. is based in United States. “

8/7/2017 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) opened at 51.47 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.69.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $38,346.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,723 shares of company stock worth $20,612,266 in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

