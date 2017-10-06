Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Archrock (AROC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Archrock (NYSE: AROC):

10/3/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

9/28/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2017 – Archrock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

9/15/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/21/2017 – Archrock was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2017 – Archrock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2017 – Archrock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2017 – Archrock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

8/7/2017 – Archrock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (AROC) opened at 12.80 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $902.89 million. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.00 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.