Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTPH) recently:

10/5/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/22/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/12/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2017 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) opened at 7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $398.21 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 2,092.20%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.61) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Dumas sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections.

