Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCBI. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ TCBI) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.10. 73,564 shares of the company were exchanged. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $8,909,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 378.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 115,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

