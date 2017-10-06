WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.24% of WebMD Health Corp worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBMD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WebMD Health Corp during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WebMD Health Corp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WebMD Health Corp during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WebMD Health Corp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WebMD Health Corp during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ WBMD) opened at 66.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. WebMD Health Corp has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised WebMD Health Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut WebMD Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

WebMD Health Corp Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

