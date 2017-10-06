Weatherford International PLC (WFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,282,828 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 137,260,955 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,930,717 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Weatherford International PLC (WFT) opened at 4.27 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $4.22 billion. Weatherford International PLC has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.
Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Weatherford International PLC had a negative net margin of 53.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post ($1.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,500 shares of Weatherford International PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,523.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,499,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,292 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 2,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 61,075,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,380,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,573,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,156,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194,205 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,347,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,335 shares during the period.
WFT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Weatherford International PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Weatherford International PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Scotiabank set a $6.00 target price on Weatherford International PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weatherford International PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.
Weatherford International PLC Company Profile
Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.