Weatherford International PLC (WFT) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen and Company

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Weatherford International PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Weatherford International PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NYSE WFT) traded down 0.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 12,567,121 shares of the stock traded hands. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock’s market cap is $4.19 billion.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Weatherford International PLC had a negative return on equity of 65.33% and a negative net margin of 53.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post ($1.04) EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International PLC news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,523.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,499,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,292 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 2,166.3% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 61,075,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,380,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,573,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 71.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,156,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 30.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,347,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,335 shares in the last quarter.

Weatherford International PLC Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

