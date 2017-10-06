Wealthfront Inc. Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Wealthfront Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) opened at 213.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $148.76 and a 12 month high of $214.11.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.12.

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

