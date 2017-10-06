Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) has trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Waterstone Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.6265935866887 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBF. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ WSBF) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 48,458 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $534.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.06. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services.

