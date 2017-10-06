Waters Corporation (WAT) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Waters Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waters Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation $2.21 billion $766.04 million 27.79 Waters Corporation Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -69.64

Waters Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Waters Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Waters Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Waters Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waters Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 24.26% 23.91% 11.89% Waters Corporation Competitors -327.91% -35.29% -12.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waters Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 2 6 5 0 2.23 Waters Corporation Competitors 249 1807 3234 105 2.59

Waters Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $184.73, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 21.41%. Given Waters Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waters Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Waters Corporation has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Waters Corporation Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

