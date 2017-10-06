Waters Corporation (WAT) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 20,670.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,920,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.42% of Waters Corporation worth $354,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 334,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,553,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 22,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $628,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $3,418,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,777.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) traded up 1.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $185.82. 51,728 shares of the company were exchanged. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.35 and a 52-week high of $190.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average is $176.15.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $558.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.22 million. Waters Corporation had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post $7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waters Corporation from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

