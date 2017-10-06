Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,402,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,636,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,490,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Amgen by 414.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 601,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 484,868 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,775,000 after purchasing an additional 392,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 283.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 497,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,625,000 after purchasing an additional 367,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on shares of Amgen to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.35.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at 186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $191.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

