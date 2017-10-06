Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Holdings Lessened by Ronald Blue & Co. LLC

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,568,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,303,013,000 after acquiring an additional 854,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,040,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,738,000 after acquiring an additional 256,833 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,089,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,167,000 after acquiring an additional 399,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,594,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,457,000 after acquiring an additional 429,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,266,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $595,995,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Wal-Mart Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $37,942,321.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at $804,288,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $48,651,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,278,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492. 51.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 79.41 on Friday. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

