Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National Corporation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Wabash National Corporation alerts:

Shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE WNC) opened at 22.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Wabash National Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Wabash National Corporation had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/wabash-national-corporation-wnc-lowered-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wabash National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National Corporation by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wabash National Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000.

Wabash National Corporation Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.