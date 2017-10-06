Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,837 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Christine Bilotti-Peterson sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $253,350.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Kendall Huber sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $2,040,036.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,909.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,630 shares of company stock worth $4,913,611 in the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,837 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/voya-investment-management-llc-acquires-103837-shares-of-the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-thg.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) opened at 98.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.13. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $100.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.95%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post $5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.