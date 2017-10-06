VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) Holdings Trimmed by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.99% of VolitionRX worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,155,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 216,613 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) traded down 1.625% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.725. 5,070 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $72.26 million. VolitionRX Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited is a clinical-stage life sciences company. The Company is focused on developing blood-based diagnostic tests for detecting and diagnosing cancer and other diseases. The Company has developed approximately 30 blood-based assays to detect specific biomarkers that can be used individually or in combination to generate a profile, which forms the basis of a test for a particular cancer or disease.

