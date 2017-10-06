Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Trading Down 0.7%

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 209.10 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 209.10 ($2.77). Approximately 67,954,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 51,911,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.60 ($2.79).

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 285 ($3.78) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, UBS AG set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.13 ($3.26).

Get Vodafone Group plc alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.74. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 56.45 billion.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath acquired 246,071 shares of Vodafone Group plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £553,659.75 ($734,394.15).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/vodafone-group-plc-vod-trading-down-0-7.html.

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.