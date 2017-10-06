Visteon Corporation (VC) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Visteon Corporation were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Visteon Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Visteon Corporation by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Visteon Corporation by 64.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on VC. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Visteon Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Visteon Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Cole sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $155,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,133.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephanie S. Marianos sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $61,306.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $616,016. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (VC) traded up 0.19% on Friday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,174 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $128.39.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Visteon Corporation had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

