Visa Inc. (V) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 41.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,145,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $812,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,533 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10,570.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,686 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,360,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $654,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 35.0% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 4,889,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $434,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3,256.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 970,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,248,000 after acquiring an additional 941,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS AG restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $112.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Visa Inc. (V) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/visa-inc-v-shares-sold-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc. (V) opened at 106.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $106.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.