Visa Inc. (V) Coverage Initiated at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Vetr upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.76.

Visa (V) opened at 106.24 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $3,004,292.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 159.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,145,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $812,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,911,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,732 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10,570.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

