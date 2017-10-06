Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 40,443 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 741.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 85,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 102,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $478,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

