Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE:CCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Care Capital Properties by 432.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Care Capital Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Care Capital Properties in the first quarter valued at $169,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Care Capital Properties by 20.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Care Capital Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Care Capital Properties Inc alerts:

Shares of Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) opened at 24.21 on Friday. Care Capital Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/virtu-kcg-holdings-llc-buys-new-position-in-care-capital-properties-inc-ccp.html.

CCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Care Capital Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Care Capital Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Care Capital Properties Profile

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.