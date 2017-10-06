Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Buys 3,978 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF) by 198.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.6% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 1.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simonbaker & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simonbaker & Partners LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF) opened at 126.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

