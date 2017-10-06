Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Manufacturing Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an ourperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Virco Manufacturing Corporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ VIRC) traded down 3.070% during trading on Monday, reaching $5.525. The company had a trading volume of 25,178 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.902 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. Virco Manufacturing Corporation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Manufacturing Corporation stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.63% of Virco Manufacturing Corporation worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Manufacturing Corporation

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables.

