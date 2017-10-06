Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & in the first quarter valued at $124,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 8.3% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,911 shares. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/vigilant-capital-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-wells-fargo-company-wfc.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS AG set a $57.00 target price on Wells Fargo & and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

About Wells Fargo &

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.