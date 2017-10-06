Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,691,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,670,350 shares.The stock last traded at $2.65 and had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Versartis in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Versartis in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Versartis in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The stock’s market cap is $96.06 million.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Versartis, Inc. will post ($3.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,130,000 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $7,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Versartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Versartis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Versartis by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Versartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Versartis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.

