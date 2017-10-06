Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Shares Down 9.7%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $42.15. 635,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 547,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $13.20) on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Veritone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company’s market capitalization is $593.64 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post ($4.89) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,740,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,022,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

