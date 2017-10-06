Veritable L.P. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems Incorporated alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $304,433.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,359 shares of company stock worth $7,868,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Veritable L.P. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/veritable-l-p-has-3-47-million-stake-in-adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe.html.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) opened at 150.25 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $157.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.50) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.16.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.