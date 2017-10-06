Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.12) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. N+1 Singer reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 180 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 180 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 199.63 ($2.65).

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON VEC) traded down 2.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 103.80. 542,129 shares of the stock traded hands. Vectura Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 166.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.47. The firm’s market cap is GBX 704.28 million.

In related news, insider Bruno Angelici purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £69,300 ($91,922.01). Also, insider Andrew Derodra purchased 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($97,890.97). Insiders purchased 152,293 shares of company stock worth $14,339,837 over the last ninety days.

About Vectura Group PLC

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

