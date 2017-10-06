Vectrus (VEC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vectrus earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4364543812181 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEC. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Vectrus (VEC) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 146,968 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $352.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vectrus will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Prow acquired 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a provider of services to the United States Government across the world. The Company offers services, including infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication. Its infrastructure asset management services support the United States Army, Air Force and Navy, and include infrastructure services, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, civil engineering, air base maintenance and operations, communications, emergency services, transportation, and life support activities at various global military installations.

