Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 731,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) traded down 0.3088% on Friday, reaching $54.8501. 138,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

