Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.58% of Rollins worth $406,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 13,047.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,575,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $11,338,000. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $11,196,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 120.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 195,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 29th.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $574,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE ROL) opened at 46.14 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.81 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

