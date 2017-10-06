Vanguard Group Inc. Has $393.91 Million Stake in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of Webster Financial Corporation worth $393,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Webster Financial Corporation by 65.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial Corporation by 3,821.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 784,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial Corporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nitin J. Mhatre sold 31,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,639,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE WBS) opened at 53.02 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.91 million. Webster Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Webster Financial Corporation

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

